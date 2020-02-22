Arizona vs. Oregon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Arizona

Current Records: Oregon 20-7; Arizona 19-7

What to Know

The #24 Arizona Wildcats haven't won a contest against the #14 Oregon Ducks since Jan. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Arizona and the Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Wildcats entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers by a conclusive 89-63 score. Among those leading the charge for Arizona was guard Josh Green, who had 18 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Oregon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-72 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Payton Pritchard (18 points) and guard Will Richardson (18 points) were the top scorers for the Ducks.

Arizona's win brought them up to 19-7 while Oregon's loss pulled them down to 20-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the game with only 4.2 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. But Oregon comes into the matchup boasting the 18th most steals per game in college basketball at eight. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.45

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona.