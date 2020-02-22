Arizona vs. Oregon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Arizona
Current Records: Oregon 20-7; Arizona 19-7
What to Know
The #24 Arizona Wildcats haven't won a contest against the #14 Oregon Ducks since Jan. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Arizona and the Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Wildcats entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers by a conclusive 89-63 score. Among those leading the charge for Arizona was guard Josh Green, who had 18 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Oregon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-72 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Payton Pritchard (18 points) and guard Will Richardson (18 points) were the top scorers for the Ducks.
Arizona's win brought them up to 19-7 while Oregon's loss pulled them down to 20-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the game with only 4.2 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. But Oregon comes into the matchup boasting the 18th most steals per game in college basketball at eight. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.45
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oregon 74 vs. Arizona 73
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oregon 73 vs. Arizona 47
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oregon 59 vs. Arizona 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oregon 98 vs. Arizona 93
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arizona 90 vs. Oregon 83
- Mar 11, 2017 - Arizona 83 vs. Oregon 80
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Arizona 58
- Mar 11, 2016 - Oregon 95 vs. Arizona 89
- Jan 28, 2016 - Oregon 83 vs. Arizona 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium