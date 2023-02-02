The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats look to avenge a blowout road loss nearly three weeks ago to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night. Arizona, 19-3 (8-3 in the Pac-12), enters off a 95-72 win at Washington. Oregon, 13-9 (7-4 in conference), defeated Utah 68-56 at home last Saturday. Oregon has won 11 of the last 14 matchups between the teams, including an 87-68 victory on January 14th in Eugene. Oregon is 11-11 against the spread, while Arizona is 9-12 ATS thus far in the 2022-23 season.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at the McKale Center. The Wildcats are favored by 8 points in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151.5.

Arizona vs. Oregon spread: Arizona -8

Arizona vs. Oregon over/under: 150.5 points

Arizona vs. Oregon money line: Arizona -355, Oregon +278

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have won four of their last five games, which started with the thrashing of then No. 9 Arizona on January 14th. In that matchup, Oregon out-rebounded the Wildcats 42-32 and shot 53.1% from the field. The Ducks are averaging 70.3 points per game on the season and giving up 66, and their recent hot streak has jumped them into fifth place currently in the Pac-12 Conference standings.

Oregon is led by three double-digit scorers, guard Will Richardson (13.6 PPG), guard Jermaine Couisnard (13.5 PPG), and center N'Faly Dante (13.0 PPG). Richardson's scoring is down from the 14.1 PPG he averaged last season, but that's in part due to a recent slump where he has only topped 13 points in two of his last eight games. Richardson also leads the team in assists per game (5.5) and steals per game (1.7), while Dante averages 7.8 rebounds per contest. For the Ducks to win on Thursday night, they'll have to likely repeat the rebounding advantage over the Wildcats from the last matchup and focus on holding Arizona well-below its 82.9 PPG average.

Why Arizona can cover

After a mid-season slump of sorts results in two losses within a week's time in mid-January, Arizona has bounced back well to sweep its last two Pac-12 weekends. The Wildcats are led by current conference player of the year favorite, forward Azuolas Tubelis, who is averaging 20.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. His front court mate Oumar Ballo isn't too far behind, averaging 15.6 points and 9.1 boards per game.

The key to Arizona's success might be guard Kerr Kriisa, though, who leads the conference in assists (5.6 per game) barely over Richardson in second. On the season, he's shooting 38.3% from the field and 37% from 3-point range while averaging 11.2 PPG. In the Wildcats' three losses, he's averaged 18.8% from the field and 16% from beyond the 3-point line. If Kriisa shoots to his season averages, Arizona is going to be very difficult to beat going forward in 2023.

