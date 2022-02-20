No. 3 Arizona drew one step closer to an outright regular-season Pac-12 title on Saturday night by outlasting Oregon 84-81 in a game that was more dramatic than expected. An Oregon team that lost by 24 at lowly Arizona State two nights before provided the Wildcats all they could handle before failing to get a potential game-tying shot off on its final possession while trailing by three.

The Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) entered as 13-point favorites, but could never truly exhale until the final buzzer sounded with Christian Koloko playing lockdown defense on Oregon guard Will Richardson, who could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer. With five games left in the regular season, Arizona has a three-game lead on USC and UCLA in the conference standings.

Oregon (17-10, 10-6) entered as one of the "First 4 Out" of the projected NCAA Tournament field by CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. The Ducks would have improved to 3-3 in Quad 1 games with a win after beating UCLA and USC on the road earlier in the season. They led by as much as 12 in the first half before Arizona drew within 47-45 at halftime.

The teams traded scoring spurts in the second half before Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa nailed a deep 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 1:26 remaining to give the Wildcats a 79-76 edge. The Ducks were unable to tie the game again.

Arizona, which was announced as the third overall No. 1 seed in Saturday's bracket preview, would have remained a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament even with a loss, according to Palm. However, it would have closed the gap between the Wildcats and Kansas, the fourth No. 1 seed. It would have been the first Quad 2 loss for Arizona, as well as its first home defeat of the season.

But Kriisa's clutch shot, Bennedict Mathurin's game-high 24 points and Koloko's excellent defense on the final possession ensured that the Wildcats survived Oregon's plucky upset bid.