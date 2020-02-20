Arizona vs. Oregon State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Arizona
Current Records: Oregon State 15-10; Arizona 18-7
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Oregon State and the #24 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Beavers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
Oregon State has to be hurting after a devastating 69-47 loss at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Forward Tres Tinkle had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Arizona beat the Stanford Cardinal 69-60 on Saturday. The Wildcats' forward Zeke Nnaji did his thing and posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards.
Oregon State is now 15-10 while Arizona sits at 18-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. Arizona is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 23rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won six out of their last seven games against Oregon State.
- Jan 12, 2020 - Oregon State 82 vs. Arizona 65
- Feb 28, 2019 - Arizona 74 vs. Oregon State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Arizona 82 vs. Oregon State 71
- Feb 22, 2018 - Arizona 75 vs. Oregon State 65
- Jan 11, 2018 - Arizona 62 vs. Oregon State 53
- Feb 02, 2017 - Arizona 71 vs. Oregon State 54
- Jan 30, 2016 - Arizona 80 vs. Oregon State 63
