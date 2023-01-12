Since the 2010-11 season, Oregon State (7-9) has only notched two victories against No. 9 Arizona (14-2), but the Beavers look for a third win since then when they host the Wildcats on Thursday night. Arizona is off to a surprising 3-2 start in the Pac-12, but Oregon State is bringing up the rear of the conference to start at 1-4. The Beavs will have their work cut out for them, as they take on the top scorer in the Pac-12, Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis.

Tip-off from Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore., is set for 11 p.m. ET, where the Beavers have won all of their games this season. The Wildcats are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144.

Oregon State vs. Arizona spread: Oregon State +15.5

Oregon State vs. Arizona over/under: 144 points

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State lost its third consecutive game in discouraging fashion, with a 62-42 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Guard Dexter Akanno is the team's third-leading scorer this season but struggled with 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. Still, Akanno was the only Beavers player that scored in double-figures; the next-best performance was Dzmitry Ryuny, who finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Over their current three-game swoon, the Beavers have shot just 40% from the field. The lone bright spot has been Oregon State's 3-point shooting, which has been at 39.6% during that sample. The Beavers' most dangerous shooter from downtown this season has been Jordan Pope, who has started all but one game for Oregon State and has hit 39.1% of his threes.

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona lost its first home game of the season on Saturday in an upset against Washington State, 74-61. Tubelis did his best for Arizona, with 29 points in addition to 14 boards. The Wildcats had two other players reach double-digit scoring totals, with Oumar Ballo (11 points, six rebounds) and Kerr Kriisa (10 points).

The Beavers are fourth-worst in all of college basketball in points per game, with only 63.7 on average. The Wildcats have held opponents to just 40.6% shooting from the floor this season, so Oregon State will have some work to do offensively. Over its last five games, Arizona has picked out 17.2 assists per contest, and Kriisa has been the team's best distributor this season with 5.7 assists per start.

