Who's Playing

Princeton @ Arizona

Regular Season Records: Princeton 21-8; Arizona 28-6

What to Know

The #8 Arizona Wildcats and the Princeton Tigers are set to clash at 4:10 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the UCLA Bruins 61-59. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Forward Azuolas Tubelis (19 points) was the top scorer for Arizona.

Meanwhile, Princeton bagged a 74-65 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Sunday. Forward Tosan Evbuomwan and guard Matt Allocco were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former had 21 points in addition to five boards and the latter had 15 points along with seven rebounds.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.