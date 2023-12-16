The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) collide in the 2023 Indy Classic on Saturday. The Wildcats have been on fire to start the season and logged a 98-73 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 9. After picking up its first loss, Purdue has won two straight games. The Boilermakers beat Alabama 92-86 in their last outing.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 7-5. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Purdue odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 season on a 99-62 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to an 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

The model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Arizona. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Arizona vs. Purdue:

Arizona vs. Purdue spread: Arizona -1.5

Arizona vs. Purdue over/under: 159.5 points

Arizona vs. Purdue money line: Arizona -127, Purdue +107

ARIZ: Arizona has hit the Game Total Over in 7 of their last 11 away games

PUR: Purdue has hit the 1H Game Total Under in 13 of their last 24 games at home

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona brings one of the best offenses in the country into this matchup. The Wildcats are currently second in the NCAA in scoring (94) and second in assists (21.6). They have a balanced attack with five players averaging double-digit points. Guard Caleb Love brings aggression and playmaking onto the floor. Love uses his instincts to consistently jump into passing lanes. The Missouri native leads the team in points (14.1) and steals (1.6) with 4.5 assists per game.

In his last outing, Love finished with 20 points, seven boards and five assists. Senior forward Keshad Johnson plays with a high motor and does all the little things. He logs 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and shoots 55% from the floor.

Why Purdue can cover

Center Zach Edey has been a dominant player. Edey (7'4) towers over everyone on the floor and is a prolific shot blocker. Edey ranks second in the nation in scoring (24.8) and seventh in rebounds (10.8). Additionally, he's tied for first in the nation in double-doubles (7). In the win over Alabama, Edey racked up 35 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith is an all-around threat in the backcourt. Smith utilizes his solid court vision to get his teammates involved while being able to create offense for himself. The Indiana native averages 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. In his last contest, Smith put up a season-best 27 points, eight assists and went 4-of-7 from downtown.

How to make Purdue vs. Arizona picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Arizona vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?