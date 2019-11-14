Arizona vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona vs. San Jose State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. San Jose State (away)
Current Records: Arizona 2-0; San Jose State 1-1
Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; San Jose State 4-27
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while San Jose State will be stumbling in from a loss.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, Arizona took down the Illinois Fighting Illini 90-69 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Nico Mannion, who had 23 points and nine assists, and G Josh Green, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, San Jose State also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and lost 72-57 to the Portland Pilots. C Samuel Japhet-Mathias had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
San Jose State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Arizona's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if San Jose State can steal Arizona's luck or if Arizona records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 30-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State jumps in top 10
Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes looked sharp in their 25-point victory vs. Villanova on Wednesday
-
Memphis, NCAA move toward Wiseman deal
The 5-star freshman has been playing despite being labeled 'likely ineligible' by the NCAA
-
Griffin motivates his kids the right way
Griffin has a son playing for Illinois, a daughter playing for UConn and his youngest son just...
-
Top early-season tournaments
You don't have to wait until March Madness to be filling out brackets, November has several...
-
Podcast: Historical upset of UK
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments in the Big 12
-
UMass hits nearly full-court shot
Sean East makes the shot of his life in win over Northeastern
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...