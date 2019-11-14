Arizona vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Arizona vs. San Jose State basketball game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Arizona 2-0; San Jose State 1-1

Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; San Jose State 4-27

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while San Jose State will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, Arizona took down the Illinois Fighting Illini 90-69 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Nico Mannion, who had 23 points and nine assists, and G Josh Green, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Jose State also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and lost 72-57 to the Portland Pilots. C Samuel Japhet-Mathias had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Jose State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Arizona's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if San Jose State can steal Arizona's luck or if Arizona records another win instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 30-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

