Arizona vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Arizona 2-0; San Jose State 1-1

Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; San Jose State 4-27

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while San Jose State will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, Arizona took down the Illinois Fighting Illini 90-69 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Nico Mannion, who had 23 points and nine assists, and G Josh Green, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Jose State also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and lost 72-57 to the Portland Pilots. C Samuel Japhet-Mathias had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Jose State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Arizona's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if San Jose State can steal Arizona's luck or if Arizona records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 30-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.