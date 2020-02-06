Arizona vs. Southern California live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Southern California @ Arizona

Current Records: Southern California 17-5; Arizona 15-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the #23 Arizona Wildcats are heading back home. Arizona and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while USC will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Arizona wrapped it up with a 66-49 win on the road. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Stone Gettings, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, USC has to be aching after a bruising 78-57 defeat to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and USC was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Jonah Mathews had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Arizona's win brought them up to 15-6 while USC's loss pulled them down to 17-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.9 on average. But USC is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won five out of their last eight games against Southern California.