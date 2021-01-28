The Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is 12-3 overall and 8-2 at home while the Cardinal are 9-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. The teams met back on Dec. 19 with Stanford collecting a 78-75 win at home as two-point favorites to end a 19-game losing streak to Arizona.

However, the Cardinal will be without starters Daejon Davis (leg), Ziaire Williams (unspecified) and Bryce Wills (ankle) on Thursday With the absences, the Wildcats are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Stanford odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Stanford vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. Stanford spread: Arizona -8.5

Arizona vs. Stanford over-under: 142.5 points

Arizona vs. Stanford money line: Arizona -420, Stanford +320

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday, taking their game 80-67. Arizona relied on the efforts of guard Terrell Brown Jr., who had 18 points, and guard James Akinjo, who had 16 points and six assists.

Jemarl Baker went 8-for-13 from the 3-point line on his way to 29 points in the Dec. 19 loss to Stanford. The Kentucky transfer has reached double-figures in scoring just once in the six games since, but the Wildcats could certainly use his ability to stretch the floor on Thursday against a short-handed Stanford defense.

What you need to know about Stanford

Meanwhile, the Cardinal escaped with a win on Saturday against the UCLA Bruins by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Stanford's forward Oscar da Silva had 26 points in addition to five rebounds. The senior forward also had 21 points and seven rebounds in the December win over Arizona and he will have to carry a heavy load again with Wills, Williams and Davis out.

That trio was combining to average 34.9 points, 14.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game so their productivity will be missed extensively. Michael O'Connell has been starting ever since Wills went down with his injury on Jan. 4 and his ability to get Stanford into its offense will be critical on Thursday.

