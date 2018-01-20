Arizona vs. Stanford odds: Picks from proven computer model on 8-3 college basketball run

Pac-12 positioning will be on the line Saturday afternoon when No. 14 Arizona travels to Stanford to take on the Cardinals in a 4 p.m. ET tip on CBS. Arizona is favored by 6.5 points, unchanged from the open.



In this huge Pac-12 basketball showdown that could have major implications on tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them. It's heating up this year as well, entering Friday's slate on a strong 8-3 run on its top-rated point-spread picks this week.



Now it has simulated Arizona vs. Stanford 10,000 times and, we can tell you the model says Arizona's Deandre Ayton leads all scorers with 20 points. He also leads the way with 11 boards, while Allonzo Trier scores 18 for the Wildcats. Stanford, meanwhile, is paced by 17 points from Reid Travis and 13 from Dorian Pickets.



The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this matchup, saying you can back one side over 60 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account Arizona's impressive offense led by Ayton, a future NBA big man. He's a load at 7-foot-1, 250 pounds, and he's a double-double machine, averaging 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds. Paired with Trier (19.7 ppg), these two comprise one of the best inside-outside duos in the nation.



That's helped the Wildcats to a top-40 scoring offense, averaging 82.7 points per game. It's no surprise that they are 15-4 overall and have won 12 of their last 13. That high-flying offense will be a test for a Stanford squad ranked 250th nationally in scoring defense, giving up 75.1 points per game.



But just because Arizona can pile up points in a hurry doesn't mean that it will be able to go on the road and cover.



Stanford is red-hot right now, getting off to a 5-1 start in Pac-12 play that has included big wins over Arizona State, USC and UCLA. All three of those impressive victories came at Stanford as well, the site of Saturday's big matchup.



A slow offensive start to the season hasn't carried over into conference play for the Cardinal. Stanford is averaging 84.4 points during its current five-game winning streak,



Will Arizona go on the road and make a statement with a cover or will Stanford protect its home court with a big conference victory, or at least keep it close? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.



So what side of Stanford-Arizona do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Stanford-Arizona spread is cashing over 60 percent of the time, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.