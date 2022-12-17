Who's Playing

No. 6 Tennessee @ No. 9 Arizona

Current Records: Tennessee 9-1; Arizona 9-1

What to Know

The #9 Arizona Wildcats will take on the #6 Tennessee Volunteers at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for the Wildcats at home against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday as the team secured a 99-61 victory. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, sneaking past 56-53. Guard Zakai Zeigler (12 points) was the top scorer for Tennessee.

Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 360th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Arizona, the Volunteers come into the matchup boasting the fifth most steals per game in college basketball at 11.2. In other words, Arizona will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.