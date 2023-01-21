Who's Playing
UCLA @ Arizona
Current Records: UCLA 17-2; Arizona 16-3
What to Know
The #11 Arizona Wildcats won both of their matches against the #5 UCLA Bruins last season (76-66 and 84-76) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Arizona and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Arizona had enough points to win and then some against the USC Trojans on Thursday, taking their contest 81-66. Arizona got double-digit scores from five players: guard Courtney Ramey (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Pelle Larsson (15), center Oumar Ballo (12), and guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11).
Meanwhile, UCLA strolled past the Arizona State Sun Devils with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 74-62. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard David Singleton, who had 21 points, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while the Bruins have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
The wins brought Arizona up to 16-3 and UCLA to 17-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 84.6. But UCLA ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.9 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UCLA have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arizona.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Feb 03, 2022 - Arizona 76 vs. UCLA 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. Arizona 59
- Feb 18, 2021 - UCLA 74 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Arizona 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - UCLA 69 vs. Arizona 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UCLA 65 vs. Arizona 52
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84