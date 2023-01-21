Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona

Current Records: UCLA 17-2; Arizona 16-3

What to Know

The #11 Arizona Wildcats won both of their matches against the #5 UCLA Bruins last season (76-66 and 84-76) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Arizona and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Arizona had enough points to win and then some against the USC Trojans on Thursday, taking their contest 81-66. Arizona got double-digit scores from five players: guard Courtney Ramey (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Pelle Larsson (15), center Oumar Ballo (12), and guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11).

Meanwhile, UCLA strolled past the Arizona State Sun Devils with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 74-62. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard David Singleton, who had 21 points, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while the Bruins have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought Arizona up to 16-3 and UCLA to 17-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 84.6. But UCLA ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.9 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arizona.