Arizona vs. UCLA odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 18-11 overall and 12-4 at home, while Arizona is 19-9 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Arizona. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Arizona spread: UCLA +2.5

UCLA vs. Arizona over-under: 136 points

UCLA vs. Arizona money line: UCLA 119, Arizona -144

What you need to know about UCLA

On Thursday, the Bruins narrowly escaped with a victory as the team slid past the Arizona State Sun Devils 75-72. UCLA got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jake Kyman (21), forward Jalen Hill (13), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13), forward Cody Riley (11), and guard Tyger Campbell (10).

That was the sixth straight win for the Bruins, who have surged into some 2020 NCAA Tournament projections thanks to their recent run. This streak started with a a 65-52 road win over Arizona, and another win over the Wildcats on Saturday would significantly bolster UCLA's postseason outlook.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats came up short against USC on Thursday, falling 57-48. Guard Nico Mannion had a tough game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. That was the second straight loss for Arizona, which has also dropped three of its last six.

Forward Zeke Nnaji leads the Wildcats with 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while Mannion paces the team in assists (5.3). Both sides have been mediocre against the spread with UCLA entering Saturday with a 14-14 ATS mark, while Arizona is 15-13 against the number. UCLA, however, has covered in three of its last four.

How to make Arizona vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model has simulated UCLA vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Arizona? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.