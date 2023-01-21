The No. 5 UCLA Bruins and the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are 16-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while UCLA is 17-2 overall and 5-0 on the road. The Bruins have won and covered in seven of the last 10 meetings between these two conference powers. However, Arizona has been able to swing the balance back in their favorite of late, winning and covering in two of the last three head-to-head matchups.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona vs. UCLA:

Arizona vs. UCLA spread: Arizona -1

Arizona vs. UCLA over/under: 148 points

Arizona vs. UCLA money line: Arizona -125, UCLA +105

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona handled the USC Trojans comfortably on Thursday, taking their game 81-66. Arizona got double-digit scoring from five players: guard Courtney Ramey (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Pelle Larsson (15), center Oumar Ballo (12) and guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11).

After shooting just 39.1% from the floor and 29.3% from the 3-point line in their previous five games, the Wildcats shot 48.3% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc against USC. They also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Trojans 42-30, and they'll want to put in a similarly strong effort on Saturday against a smaller UCLA lineup.

What you need to know about UCLA

Meanwhile, UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road on Thursday as they won 74-62. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard David Singleton, who had 21 points, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points.

The Bruins have now rattled off 14 wins in a row after back-to-back losses to Baylor and Illinois at a tournament early in the season. And 11 of the victories during their current winning streak have come by double-digits. But Saturday should be a matchup of strength on strength as UCLA's 12th-ranked scoring defense (59.9 points per game) takes on Arizona's eighth-ranked scoring offense (84.8 ppg).

