The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (13-4) will try to take care of business when they host the UCLA Bruins (8-10) on Saturday afternoon. Arizona has won three of its last four games, including an 82-67 win against USC on Wednesday. UCLA is coming off back-to-back wins over Washington and Arizona State, but it is still two games under the .500 mark overall this season. The Wildcats are in second place in the Pac-12 standings, while the Bruins are in eighth place.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 143 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA spread: Arizona -17.5

Arizona vs. UCLA over/under: 143 points

Arizona vs. UCLA money line: Arizona -2000, UCLA +1050

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has been outstanding at home this season, winning all nine of its games at the McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats have opened conference play with three blowout wins at home, beating Colorado, Utah and USC by at least 15 points. They picked up an 82-67 win over USC on Wednesday, as all five starters scored in double figures.

Senior guard Caleb Love scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, while senior forward Keshad Johnson posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Wildcats are the nation's second-highest scoring team, averaging 90.6 points per game. UCLA does not have enough firepower to keep pace, going 1-4 straight up and against the spread in the last five meeting between these teams.

Why UCLA can cover

While Arizona got past USC in the end on Wednesday, it was still another largely disappointing performance for a team that has gone 5-4 after its 8-0 start to the season. The Wildcats committed 14 turnovers and shot just 40% from the floor against the Trojans, failing to cover the spread as 20-point favorites. UCLA is coming off back-to-back wins over Washington and Arizona State, rallying from a 15-point deficit to take down the Sun Devils as a 3.5-point underdog.

Junior guard Lazar Stefanovic scored a team-high 18 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, while freshman guard Brandon Williams added 13 points off the bench. Freshman guard Sebastian Mack leads UCLA with 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, and sophomore forward Adem Bona is chipping in 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. The Bruins are 13-5 in their last 18 road games. See which team to pick here.

