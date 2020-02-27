Arizona vs. USC odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The Arizona Wildcats and the Southern California Trojans are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. USC is 19-9 overall and 11-2 at home, while Arizona is 19-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. Arizona has won five of its last seven games. USC has lost five of its past seven. The Wildcats are favored by five points in the latest Southern California vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for USC vs. Arizona:

Southern California vs. Arizona spread: Southern California +5

Southern California vs. Arizona over-under: 136.5 points

Southern California vs. Arizona money line: Southern California 189, Arizona -235

What you need to know about Southern California

On Sunday, the Trojans lost to the Utah Utes on the road by a decisive 79-65 margin. The top scorer for USC was Onyeka Okongwu (18 points). USC had overcome a 15-point deficit to move out to a 67-62 lead with 3:45 left. But the Utes then scored 12 of the game's final 15 points.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats lost 73-72 to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday in overtime. Christian Koloko missed a pair of free throws with one second remaining in OT. Four players did score in double digits: Dylan Smith (18), Zeke Nnaji (13), Nico Mannion (13), and Stone Gettings (11). Arizona blew a 16-point lead with 3:27 left. The Wildcats missed 11 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Arizona outlasted USC in their last meeting on Feb. 6, 86-80.

How to make Southern California vs. Arizona picks

