Arizona vs. USC odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The USC Trojans look for more road success as they take on the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats in a key Pac-12 Conference matchup on Thursday in Tucson, Ariz. The Trojans (17-5), who are tied for second in the conference with Colorado at 6-3 and just one-half game behind first-place Oregon, are 5-2 on the road, while the Wildcats (15-6), who are tied for fourth in the Pac-12 with Stanford at 5-3, are 10-1 at home.

Tip-off from the McKale Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. Arizona leads the all-time series 68-42, including 40-10 at Tucson. The Wildcats are 10-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. USC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140.

USC vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -10

USC vs. Arizona over-under: 140 points

USC vs. Arizona money line: USC +428, Arizona -589

USC: Is 42nd in the country in total rebounds at 39.0 per game

AZ: Is averaging 79.8 points, tied for 17th in the country

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona is outscoring teams by an average of 14.5 points per game, the seventh-best margin in the country, and average 16.1 assists per game, which is 21st nationally.

Arizona is led in scoring by freshman forward Zeke Nnaji, who is averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. Nnaji ranks 13th in the country in field-goal percentage (62.4) and is a three-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honoree. He has scored in double figures in all but three games and is fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding, while also joining a group of seven players in the country to have five games of 11-plus rebounds this season.

Why USC can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the USC vs. Arizona spread. That's because the Trojans are winning with defense. USC held Utah to 52 points on Jan. 30 to improve to 13-0 this season when holding opponents to under 70 points. In fact, USC is 66-2 in its last 68 games when holding the opposition to 69 points or less and is 81-8 in such games under seventh-year coach Andy Enfield.

Freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu leads the Trojans in scoring at 16.7 points per game, in rebounds at 9.1 and blocks at 3.0. He is shooting 60.6 percent from the field and his 63 blocks rank second on USC's all-time freshman blocks list, trailing only Taj Gibson's 69 in 2007.

