The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats look to bounce back after losing for the fourth time in their last eight games as they host the USC Trojans on Wednesday night. Arizona (12-4) enters off a tough 73-70 defeat at Washington State on Saturday, while USC (8-9) most recently fell at Colorado, 68-58 also on Saturday. The Wildcats have won the last five matchups dating back to 2021, including wins of 15 and 6 points last season. Arizona is 13-3 against the spread, while USC is 8-9 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats are favored by 19 points in the latest Arizona vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 158.5 points. Before entering any USC vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. USC spread: Arizona -19

Arizona vs. USC over/under: 158.5 points

Arizona vs. USC money line: Arizona -2757, USC +1242

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have fallen short of expectations this season, likely due to injuries. Leading scorer Boogie Ellis and rim protector Joshua Morgan are questionable for tonight's game and freshman guard Isaiah Collier is out. Without arguably their three best players potentially out, the Trojans will have an uphill battle in Tucson on Wednesday. If Ellis and Morgan can play, the current large spread would seem to drop significantly.

Among the players scheduled to play, the headliner is freshman guard Bronny James. In nine games this season, he's averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, though significantly more production is expected tonight. Guard Kobe Johnson, who's averaging 11.5 points per game, might be the X-factor for the Trojans as he might be tasked with the scoring load. It appears there are simply too many question marks for a team that had high expectations earlier this season.

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats lead the nation in scoring with 91.2 points per game and should score plenty against a decimated Trojans squad. Five players on coach Tommy Lloyd's team average in double figures, led by North Carolina transfer Caleb Love at 18.3 PPG. Center Oumar Ballo (12.7 PPG), guard Pelle Larsson (12.3 PPG), forward Keshad Johnson (11.9 PPG), and guard Kylan Boswell (10.4 PPG) all contribute steadily to this dynamic offense.

Extra focus will be on Boswell, as the team's point guard who has struggled of late. Against Washington State, Boswell posted the rare zero points, rebounds and assists line in 25 minutes. For Arizona to regain its early season consistency, Boswell will need to step up. In Arizona's four losses, he has combined for only 23 points, so the sophomore will be a player to watch tonight and going forward this season.

