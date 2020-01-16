Arizona vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Arizona
Current Records: Utah 10-5; Arizona 11-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Arizona Wildcats are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Utes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Arizona lost to the Oregon State Beavers by a decisive 82-65 margin. F Zeke Nnaji put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah took a serious blow against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, falling 91-52. F Timmy Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah and finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Arizona is now 11-5 while Utah sits at 10-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the game with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. The Utes are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.80% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.99
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Arizona have won four out of their last six games against Utah.
- Feb 14, 2019 - Utah 83 vs. Arizona 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona 84 vs. Utah 81
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona 74 vs. Utah 73
- Jan 04, 2018 - Arizona 94 vs. Utah 82
- Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona 66 vs. Utah 56
- Feb 27, 2016 - Utah 70 vs. Arizona 64
