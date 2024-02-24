No. 4 Arizona will be looking to bounce back from its loss to No. 21 Washington State when it hosts Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 77-74 setback on Thursday night, falling a half-game back of the Cougars for first place in the Pac-12 standings. Washington (15-12, 7-9) has won three of its last four games, picking up a road win at Arizona State on Thursday. The Huskies are in eighth place in the conference standings, sitting one game behind California and Utah in the loss column.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the McKale Memorial Center in Tuscon. The latest Arizona vs. Washington odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 15.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 166.5. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington

Arizona vs. Washington date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Arizona vs. Washington time: 2 p.m. ET

Arizona vs. Washington TV channel: CBS

Arizona vs. Washington live stream: Paramount+

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Arizona vs. Washington, the model projects that the game goes Under 166.5 total points. Arizona cannot afford another loss on Saturday, as it would put its Pac-12 title hopes and its hopes of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in jeopardy, so the Wildcats should be locked in defensively.

The Under has been the trend for Arizona in home games as the Wildcats have seen eight of their 14 games at McKale Memorial Center go that way this season. The Wildcats also are coming off one of their worst offensive showings of the season in a 77-74 home loss to Washington State on Thursday, so there's no guarantee that they will be back in rhythm for this one after shooting just 27.8% from 3-point territory.

SportsLine's model sees Arizona's offense bouncing back enough to push for 90 points, but Washington barely cracks 70 in the simulations, leading to the Under hitting in more than 70% of simulations. Stream the game here.

