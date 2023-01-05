The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (13-1) look like the class of the Pac-12 once again, but the Washington Huskies (9-6) will take their shot at handing them their second conference loss of the season on Thursday. The Huskies may have to do it short-handed, however, as senior guard PJ Fuller II could miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. He scored 11 points with three rebounds and two steals at Arizona in the first game between the programs last year.

Tip-off from McKale Memorial Center is set for 11 p.m. ET, where Arizona is 8-0 this season. The Wildcats are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 154.5.

Arizona vs. Washington spread: Arizona -18.5

Arizona vs. Washington over/under: 154 points

Arizona vs. Washington money line: Arizona -2400, Washington +1100

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona pulled out a solid win over Arizona State on Saturday, 69-60. Forward Azuolas Tubelis finished with a game-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds. Center Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 boards while Kerr Kriisa also had 12 points with five assists in the win.

As expected of a top-five program, Arizona ranks second in the nation in team shooting percentage (52.2%). Ballo has been the most efficient scorer, and all of his work around the basket has helped him make 71.9% of his shots this season. The Wildcats are also second in the country in assists, and Kriisa leads the team with six dimes per contest.

What you need to know about Washington

Washington will need a big turnaround to win on Thursday against Arizona after it was thoroughly defeated by UCLA on Sunday, 74-49. Braxton Meah was the lone bright spot in the game for the Huskies, after he made 9-of-10 shots to score a game-high 20 points. Noah Williams had the kind of night that summed up the performance of the rest of the team when he made just 2-of-9 attempts for five points in 36 minutes played.

Even though Washington has lost its last three games, the Huskies have done some things well this season, particularly defending the rim. Washington averages 6.1 blocks per game, which is fourth-best in the nation. Unfortunately, their top post defender, Franck Kepnang (1.9 bpg) is done for the year with a knee injury. Meah has also been a formidable defender, with 1.6 blocks per start.

