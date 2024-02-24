No. 4 Arizona will look to bounce back from a mid-week loss to Washington State on Saturday when it hosts Washington as part of a tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS. The Wildcats no longer control their destiny to win the Pac-12 championship outright and will need to run the table through the regular season to guarantee themselves a share of the conference title.

Before the loss to Washington State on Thursday, Arizona had been on a hot streak. The Wildcats were riding a six-game winning streak and were a perfect 13-0 at home before losing their first game in nearly a month to the Cougars. In CBS Sports' latest Bracketology update by Jerry Palm, Arizona dropped from the No. 1 line to a No. 2 seed.

Washington comes into this game having won three of its last four. The Huskies sit at 15-12 overall and 7-9 in conference play heading into the home stretch. At this point, Washington would need to run the table through next month's Pac-12 Tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: McKale Center -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Arizona vs. Washington prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

After a stretch marred by instability, Arizona looked like it had finally hit its stride before losing to Washington State. Arizona is simply a different team at home, though. The Wildcats closed as a 13.5-point favorite against Washington State and now find themselves as another large favorite against Washington this weekend. Coming off an emotional loss, this is either a spot for another letdown or an opportunity for a bounce-back performance. Washington is a team capable of covering, hence the former is more likely. Prediction: Washington +15



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno 'Zona -15 Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona

Arizona Washington S/U Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona

Arizona Arizona

