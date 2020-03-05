Arizona vs. Washington State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is 19-10 overall and 12-3 at home, while Washington State is 15-14 overall and 2-7 on the road. Arizona is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss. Washington State stopped a four-game losing streak on Friday.

The Wildcats are favored by 15 points in the latest Arizona vs. Washington State odds, and the over-under is set at 140.

Arizona vs. Washington State spread: Arizona -15

Arizona vs. Washington State over-under: 140 points

Arizona vs. Washington State money line: Arizona -1594, Washington State 846

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats melted down on Saturday in a 69-64 to the UCLA Bruins. Nico Mannion had 19 points and six assists. Zeke Nnaji added 16 points. Arizona led 62-58, but then the Wildcats held scoreless for 3:43 late in the game until a final layup.

Arizona scored an easy win over Washington State in the last meeting, 66-49 on Feb. 1.

What you need to know about Washington State

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, Washington State took down the Washington Huskies 78-74 last Friday. CJ Elleby had 21 points along with nine boards. Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Bonton was responsible for eight of 11 points in a 64-second span when the Cougars went from being down one to up 10. He had missed the three prior games with a hip injury. Washington State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit in the win.

