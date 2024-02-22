In a battle for first place in the Pac-12 Conference when the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats host the No. 21 Washington State Cougars on Thursday night. Arizona (20-5, 11-3 in Pac-12 play) has won six straight games and enters off a dominant 105-60 home win over in-state rival Arizona State last Saturday. Washington State (20-6, 11-4) has won seven straight contests including a 72-59 victory against Stanford last weekend. The Cougars won the teams' most recent matchup in January, a 73-70 victory over Arizona in Pullman.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET at the McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats are favored by 13 points in the latest Arizona vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points.

Arizona vs. Washington State spread: Arizona -13

Arizona vs. Washington State over/under: 150.5 points

Arizona vs. Washington State money line: Arizona -991, Washington State +633

Why Washington State can cover

The Cougars have won seven straight games and 10 of their last 11 and now join the top-25 rankings as they face their toughest game of the conference season. Washington State has been fueled by its defense, which ranks second-best in the conference allowing only 66.5 points per game. The Cougars have held their last four opponents to 65 points or less.

The Cougars are led by guard Myles Rice (15.9 points per game) and forward Isaac Jones (15.7 PPG). Rice, a freshman, has double-digit scoring efforts in 12 of his last 13 games and also excels as a 33% 3-point shooter and 81% free throw shooter. Jones also leads Washington State with 7.6 rebounds on average and has only failed to score 10 or more points twice this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona can cover

After a midseason lull, Arizona has looked like the dynamic force that propelled them to the No. 1 ranking earlier this season. The Wildcats are 13-0 at McKale Center this season and 43-2 in Tommy Lloyd's tenure as head coach, although one of the home losses was to these Cougars last season. In their last three games, Arizona is averaging 103 points per game, fueled by great play from key players and reserves alike.

Senior guard Caleb Love leads the team with 18.8 points per game, followed by center Oumar Ballo and guard Pelle Larsson at 13.0 PPG. Against Arizona State last week, reserve guard Jaden Bradley led the team with 21 points in 21 minutes, while Love and Ballo chipped in 15 points each. Senior forward Keshad Johnson averages 11.4 points and six rebounds per game and should be a key factor against a solid interior unit for Washington State. See which team to pick here.

