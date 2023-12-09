No. 1 Arizona will try to defend its ranking when it hosts No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (7-0) are playing their first game as the top-ranked team in college basketball since 2014 after beating then-No. 2 Duke and then-No. 21 Michigan State. Their latest win came in an 82-55 blowout over Colgate last Saturday, as they covered the 23.5-point spread. Wisconsin (7-2) extended its winning streak to six games with a 70-57 win at Michigan State on Tuesday in its first conference game of the season.

Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is set at 145 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin spread: Arizona -9.5

Arizona vs. Wisconsin over/under: 145 points

Arizona vs. Wisconsin money line: Arizona: -481, Wisconsin: +362

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has been red-hot to open the season, posting five blowout wins to go along with its signature victories over Duke and Michigan State. The Wildcats are averaging a whopping 93.4 points per game and shooting 50.6% from the floor. They have been the most balanced team in the country thus far, with all five of their starters averaging double-digit scoring.

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love leads the way with 13.3 points per game, while backup center Motiejus Krivas is almost a sixth double-digit scorer at 9.9 points per contest. The Wildcats play at one of the fastest tempos in college basketball, which allows them to cover big spreads. In fact, they have covered in all seven of their games this season, and they have covered in five straight games against Big Ten teams.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin will try to use its slow pace and strong defense to bother Arizona, which has been an effective strategy in the past. The Badgers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, and they have won 11 of their last 13 games against Pac-12 opponents. They are currently riding a six-game winning streak following a slow start to the season, jumping back into the polls.

The Badgers are in the top 25 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Sophomore guard AJ Storr leads four double-digit scorers with 14.2 points per game, while junior forward Steven Crowl is adding 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. Wisconsin has won nine straight games in the month of December. See which team to pick here.

