Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arizona and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 48-28 lead over California.

Arizona already has nine blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: California 8-12, Arizona 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. They and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Even though Arizona has not done well against the Ducks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wildcats walked away with an 87-78 victory over the Ducks.

Arizona can attribute much of their success to Caleb Love, who scored 36 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Love has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kylan Boswell, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears had just enough and edged the Cardinal out 73-71 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for California.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keonte Kennedy, who scored 11 points along with three steals. Kennedy didn't help California's cause all that much against the Cougars two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for California was Jalen Cone's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Wildcats' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-5. As for the Golden Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arizona took their win against the Golden Bears when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 100-81. With Arizona ahead 54-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Arizona is a big 18.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 6 years.