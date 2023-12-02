Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Colgate 4-3, Arizona 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Arizona Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Colgate proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Bearcats, posting a 84-49 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Arizona put another one in the bag last Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the Spartans.

Among those leading the charge was Keshad Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Arizona, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arizona is a big 21.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

