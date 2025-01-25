Halftime Report

The last time Arizona and Colorado met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Arizona leads 33-31 over Colorado.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-6 in no time. On the other hand, Colorado will have to make due with a 9-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Colorado 9-9, Arizona 12-6

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. They and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Buffaloes have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Arizona will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 54 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Okla. State on Tuesday. Arizona came out on top against Okla. State by a score of 92-78.

Caleb Love was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas Tech on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Trey Townsend, who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Colorado, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 83-67 loss to BYU on Tuesday.

The losing side was boosted by Julian Hammond III, who scored 17 points.

Colorado struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 16.

Arizona has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Colorado, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Everything went Arizona's way against Colorado in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Arizona made off with a 99-79 victory. Does Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arizona is a big 15.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.