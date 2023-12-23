Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: FAU 9-2, Arizona 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FAU Owls at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at T-Mobile Arena. One thing working in Arizona's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last four matches.

Arizona and Alabama couldn't quite live up to the 176.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Wildcats came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 87-74 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pelle Larsson, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls earned a 64-54 victory over the Bonnies on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for FAU.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 9-1. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 50.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've made 51% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.