LBSU Beach @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: LBSU 18-14, Arizona 24-7

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arizona has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the LBSU Beach are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in a Pac-12 postseason contest.

Arizona probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against USC. The Wildcats fell 67-59 to the Ducks on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arizona has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Arizona saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ballo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, LBSU had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They managed a 74-70 victory over the Aggies. That's two games straight that LBSU has won by exactly four points.

LBSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 25 points along with two steals, and Lassina Traore, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 25-8. As for the Beach, their victory bumped their record up to 21-14.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against LBSU in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 as the team secured a 104-67 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Arizona is a big 19.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 9 years.