Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Oregon 19-9, Arizona 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arizona State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 85-67 win over the Sun Devils. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. Ballo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last eight games he's played. Caleb Love was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Ducks beat the Beavers 78-71 on Wednesday.

Kwame Evans Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Oregon's cause all that much against the Golden Bears on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 16 points along with six assists and two steals.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Ducks, their win bumped their record up to 19-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.9 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arizona beat the Ducks 87-78 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Arizona repeat their success, or do the Ducks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.