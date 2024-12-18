Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Samford 9-2, Arizona 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Samford Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.

Arizona will head into Saturday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 36-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of UCLA by a score of 57-54. The loss hurts even more since the Wildcats were up 49-36 with 10:49 left in the second.

Jaden Bradley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. Those six assists gave him a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Samford came tearing into Sunday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 72-47 margin over the Governors. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Samford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Austin Peay only pulled down ten.

Arizona now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Samford, their win was their 24th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arizona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.