Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-1, Arizona 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Wildcats beat the Blue Devils 78-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

Arizona can attribute much of their success to Kylan Boswell, who earned 12 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Keshad Johnson, who earned 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah must've know the odds they were up against on Wednesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They came out on top against the Rebels by a score of 85-71. The victory was just what Southern Utah needed coming off of a 108-75 loss in their prior matchup.

Southern Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tidjiane Dioumassi led the charge by earning 12 points along with 8 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Delang Muon, who earned 16 points.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Jaguars, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Arizona, as the team is favored by a full 31 points. They finished last season with a 14-16-1 record against the spread.

Arizona strolled past Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 95-78. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.