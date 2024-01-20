Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UCLA 8-10, Arizona 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Arizona's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They enjoyed a cozy 82-67 win over the Trojans on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to ten on the offensive boards, as Arizona did.

Arizona's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 20 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Pelle Larsson, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Bruins narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sun Devils 68-66. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:19 mark of the second half, when UCLA was facing a 39-24 deficit.

UCLA got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Adem Bona out in front who scored nine points along with seven blocks and six rebounds. Those seven blocks set a new season-high mark for him. Lazar Stefanovic was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which somehow isn't as good as their 13-4 record this season. As for the Bruins, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Arizona's sizeable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against UCLA in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 61-59. Does Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will UCLA turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arizona is a big 16.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.