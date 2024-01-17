Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: USC 8-9, Arizona 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKale Memorial Center. The timing is sure in Arizona's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while USC has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Wildcats had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arizona has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Caleb Love, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds. Keshad Johnson was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Arizona were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Washington State only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trojans couldn't handle the Buffaloes on Saturday and fell 68-58. USC got off to an early lead (up 16 with 8:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Oziyah Sellers, who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Vincent Iwuchukwu, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for the Trojans, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.2 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arizona beat USC 87-81 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does USC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona is a big 19.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against USC.