Arizona's big run of recruiting victories continues with 5-star PG Jahvon Quinerly
Sean Miller has the No. 1 team in college basketball heading into this season. If he keeps it up in recruiting, he might wind up with the preseason No. 1 team again come 2018.
On Tuesday evening, Miller and the Wildcats landed their third top-50 prospect -- and first five-star get -- in the class of 2018. Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced at Steph Curry's basketball camp that he will play for Arizona come 2018-19. He picked Arizona over Villanova. Quinerly is from Jersey City, New Jersey.
He's ranked as the 15th best player in the class of 2018, according to 247 Sport's composite. Quinerly joins power forward Shareef O'Neal and fellow point guard Brandon Williams in Arizona's class. The Wilcats can now boast the top-ranked recruiting haul at this point of the recruiting calendar. Quinerly is the highest-ranked recruit to date in the class of 2018 to pledge to a school.
The decision for Quinerly comes with the expectation that combo guard Allonzo Trier will leave Arizona for early NBA entry after this season. Parker Jackson-Cartwright, the projected starter at the point this season for Arizona, is about to enter his senior season.
Quinerly is a natural playmaker and a humble-minded kid on the floor and off. He could be a spectacular two-year option for Miller at the point, depending on how his college career goes. He'll be a pass-first player, and someone with Miller's confidence to run an offense right away. He was a standout in mid-July at Under Armour's All-America Camp, playing with some really good 2018 recruits.
No matter who else Miller lands in the class of 2018, the Quinerly sets up Arizona's class up nicely and ensures the Wildcats will have a top-10 class when all the dust settles in the spring. Arizona's next target will likely be center Bol Bol, the top-five prospect -- and son of legendary NBA player Manute Bol -- who is being recruited by many bluebloods.
