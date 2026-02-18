AP top-25 teams battle when the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks meet the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide in a key SEC matchup on Wednesday. Arkansas is coming off an 88-75 win over Auburn on Saturday, while Alabama stopped South Carolina 89-75 that same day. The Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC), who are second in the conference, are 4-3 on the road this season. The Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC), who are tied for third in the league, are 9-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-35, but Alabama holds a 23-8 edge in games played at Tuscaloosa. Alabama is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 182.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas vs. Alabama 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Alabama vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Arkansas vs. Alabama over/under: 182.5 points
Arkansas vs. Alabama money line: Arkansas +157, Alabama -190
Arkansas vs. Alabama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Arkansas vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (182.5 points). The Under has hit in four of the past seven head-to-head meetings between the schools, including one push. The Under has hit in each of the last three Arkansas games, and in five of the last eight Alabama games.

The model projects the Razorbacks to have three players score 13.1 points or more, including Darius Acuff Jr.'s projected 19.7 points. The Crimson Tide are projected to have five players score 10.5 or more points, led by Labaron Philon, who is projected to score 19.7 points. The Under clears in well over 67% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?