Arkansas coach John Calipari joked in his introductory press conference last spring that he planned on meeting with the new players on his team. The problem was Arkansas didn't many returning players on the roster. That's because Calipari had just taken the job with the Razorbacks after 15 seasons with Kentucky and was attempting to build an entirely new roster from the ground-up.

Fast forward a year later, and Calipari is primed to make some noise entering his second season in Fayetteville. Calipari released a video on social media last week announcing some of the newest members of Arkansas' 2025-26 team, which included DJ Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond lll announcing their intent to return.

Another member of Arkansas' star-studded recruiting class, Karter Knox, will have a decision to make in the coming weeks. Knox declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but will also maintain his eligibility throughout the process.

Arkansas players who won't return next season include Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo, Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero. Fland and Thiero declared for the NBA Draft, where they project as potential late first-round selections.

CBS Sports is tracking the status of the Arkansas roster and recruiting class in real time. Here's where every current Arkansas player and commit currently stand.

Incoming transfers

Malique Ewin (Transfer from Florida State)

GP: 30 | PPG: 14.2 | RPG: 7.6 | APG: 1.7

Ewin started 30 games for Florida State this past season. He averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. Ewin will bring depth to the frontcourt for Arkansas, with a chance to start at one of the forward spots on opening night.

GP: 32 | PPG: 9.5 | RPG: 6.3 | APG: 1.1

Pringle will play for his third different school in the SEC next season after previous stops at Alabama and South Carolina. Pringle started 32 games for the Gamecocks and averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He played a key role for an Alabama team that reached the Final Four in 2024.

Arkansas players yet to announce future plans

Karter Knox | F | Fr.

GP: 36 | PPG: 8.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 1.0

The brother of former Kentucky forward Kevin Knox ll was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school. Knox made 24 starts in 36 total appearances and averaged 8.3 points. Knox has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make in the coming weeks. The logical decision may be to return to school for another year.

Arkansas players returning in 2025-26

DJ Wagner | G | Soph.

GP: 36 | PPG: 11.2 | RPG: 2.7 | APG: 3.6

Wagner was part of Kentucky's star-studded 2023 recruiting class. Wagner followed Calipari to Arkansas and will return for his junior season. Wagner started 36 games and averaged a career-high 11.2 points.

Trevon Brazile | F | Jr.

GP: 34 | PPG: 6.8 | RPG: 5.4 | APG: 0.7

Brazile was one of the lone players who Calipari inherited at Arkansas. Brazile started his career at Missouri and transferred to Arkansas in 2022. Brazile started 13 games this past season and averaged 6.8 points.

Billy Richmond lll | F | Fr.

GP: 36 | PPG: 5.7 | RPG: 3.0 | APG: 1.4

The former No. 27 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports originally was committed to Kentucky before backing off his pledge to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Richmond made 36 appearances off the bench and averaged 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Arkansas players not returning in 2025-26

Adou Thiero (Declared for the NBA Draft)

GP: 27 | PPG: 15.1 | RPG: 5.8 | APG: 1.9

Thiero finished as Arkansas' leading scorer and declared for the NBA Draft after a standout season. Thiero is a projected late first-round pick in this summer's draft.

Boogie Fland (Declared for the NBA Draft)

GP: 21 | PPG: 13.5 | RPG: 3.2 | APG: 5.1

Fland's freshman season was limited due to injury, but he still returned for Arkansas' NCAA Tournament run. Fland played like Arkansas' best player during the early portion of the season and projects as a potential first-round pick this summer.

Johnell Davis (Out of eligibility)

GP: 34 | PPG: 12.0 | RPG: 3.4 | APG: 1.6

Davis had an up-and-down season after transferring from FAU. Davis averaged 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. His best performance in an Arkansas uniform came against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

Jonas Aidoo (Out of eligibility)

GP: 33 | PPG: 6.9 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 0.8

Aidoo transferred last offseason from Tennessee to Arkansas. He started 15 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 6.9 points and 1.1 blocks.

Zvonimir Ivišić (Transferred to Illinois)



GP: 35 | PPG: 8.5 | RPG: 4.3 | BPG: 1.9

Ivišić spent his freshman season at Kentucky under Calipari before following his coach to Fayetteville. After spending one season at Arkansas, Ivišić entered the transfer portal and transferred to Illinois.

Arkansas' incoming recruiting class

Arkansas' incoming recruiting class is headlined by five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Maleek Thomas. The Razorbacks have the fifth-ranked high school recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. Arkansas ranks only behind Houston, Arizona, Duke and Washington in the rankings. Calipari has a track record of producing some of the best recruiting classes in the country, and this year is no different.

No. 5 Darius Acuff Jr.

The highest-ranked incoming recruit out of IMG Academy committed to Arkansas over Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama and more. Acuff is the No. 1 ranked point guard in his recruiting class, per 247Sports.

No. 12 Meleek Thomas

Thomas committed to Arkansas over Alabama, UConn, Kentucky and Auburn among others. Thomas is the second-ranked shooting guard in his recruiting class behind USC signee Alijah Arenas.

No. 107 Isaiah Sealy

Sealy is the top-ranked player from the state of Arkansas. He committed to the Razorbacks over Saint Louis, Ole Miss, Boston College and Cal. Sealy should provide depth in the frontcourt during the upcoming season.

Karim Rtail

Rtail committed to Arkansas last month over Penn State, SMU and Colorado. The 20-year-old forward previously played professionally in Lithuania and spent this past season playing for Neptūnas-Akvaservis of the NBL.