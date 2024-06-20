The John Calipari that left the Kentucky Wildcats isn't the same John Calipari that Arkansas basketball landed. Coach Cal was notorious for not paying much attention to the college basketball transfer portal while in Lexington, but he's made a reversal since becoming the Arkansas basketball coach. The Hogs rank first in terms of Class of 2024 transfer commits, per 247Sports, while Calipari is still hitting home runs as a recruiter. Arkansas basketball has the No. 6 incoming freshmen class, and combined with the elite crop of transfers heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas basketball recruiting is ranked No. 3 overall.

Even with that, the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster isn't a finished product as the team lost roughly a dozen players from last year's squad.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Last year's Arkansas team returned 36.3% of its scoring from the 2022-23 roster, which is a high rate in this age of the transfer portal. But this year's Arkansas Razorbacks squad returns .0003% of its scoring, thanks to the lone holdover, Lawson Blake, scoring just one point a year ago. Thus, Calipari has a complete roster overhaul to make as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team will have no continuity. Double-digit scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle have respectively transferred to Texas and Gonzaga as part of the mass exodus from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' average age of 22.7 last season was the second-oldest in Division I, when weighted by minutes. The team is losing nine seniors, and even those who lowered the average age have since departed. Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, who were Class of 2023 freshmen and top-10 national prospects at their respective positions, have since committed to other programs. So while Calipari has done a nice job in adding highly-ranked incoming recruits and transfers, he still just has a seven-man squad so there's lots of work to be done. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

The Razorbacks received some good news from the transfer portal in early June when Trevon Brazile announced he was withdrawing from the portal and returning to Arkansas. It came a week after Brazile withdrew his name from the NBA draft, and he was a major contributor for Eric Musselman's unit a year ago. Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward who still has two years of eligibility remaining, led the Hogs in rebounds (5.9), ranked second in blocks (1.2) and was third in points (8.6) last season.

His return makes the frontcourt the clear strength of the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team. Calipari landed a pair of 7-footers from the transfer portal in Jonas Aidoo (11.4 points per game at Tennessee) and Zvonimir Ivisic (5.5 at Kentucky). Additionally, forward Adou Thiero (7.2) also followed the coach from Lexington, while wing Billy Richmond is a four-star incoming freshman who averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his senior season. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

