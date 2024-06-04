The Arkansas Razorbacks were once a college basketball powerhouse, with Nolan Richardson leading the program to a national championship in 1994 and going to the championship game again in 1995. However, Arkansas has only made the NCAA tournament nine times in the 22 seasons since Richardson left the program and the athletic boosters decided it was time to make a big splash when Eric Musselman left for USC this offseason. They moved quickly to hire John Calipari away after 15 years at Kentucky that yielded a national championship and three other Final Four appearances.

However, Calipari has heavy lifting to do on the Arkansas basketball recruiting trail with zero returning scholarship players on the Arkansas basketball roster. He's already added three top-25 commitments in the Class of 2024 and added five players in the college basketball transfer portal.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Last year's Arkansas team returned 36.3% of its scoring from the 2022-23 roster, which is a high rate in this age of the transfer portal. But this year's Arkansas Razorbacks squad returns .0003% of its scoring, thanks to the lone holdover, Lawson Blake, scoring just one point a year ago. Thus, Calipari has a complete roster overhaul to make as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team will have no continuity. Double-digit scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle have respectively transferred to Texas and Gonzaga as part of the mass exodus from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' average age of 22.7 last season was the second-oldest in Division I, when weighted by minutes. The team is losing nine seniors, and even those who lowered the average age have since departed. Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, who were Class of 2023 freshmen and top-10 national prospects at their respective positions, have since committed to other programs. So while Calipari has done a nice job in adding highly-ranked incoming recruits and transfers, he still just has a seven-man squad so there's lots of work to be done. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

With Arkansas needing a complete rebuild, Calipari dipped into Kentucky's coffers heavily in his first six weeks on the job. Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were all Kentucky signees before Calipari made the jump and now all three top-25 prospects in the Class of 2024 have followed him to Fayetteville.

Calipari has also secured commitments from Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner in the transfer portal after all three played for him in Lexington a season ago. However, the Razorbacks also added commitments from second-team All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo and AAC Player of the Year Johnell Davis in the portal. Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile seems likely to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and it's reported that returning to Arkansas could be an option for the 6-foot-9 forward. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

