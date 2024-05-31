When John Calipari became the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team, many expected several of his former Kentucky Wildcats to follow him to Fayetteville. That has certainly been the case, not only with former Cats players like Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero, who landed on the Arkansas basketball roster via the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal, but the Hogs also landed Calipari assistant coaches in Kenny Payne and Chin Coleman. The biggest-named former Wildcat, besides Coach Cal, to join the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball is former top prospect D.J. Wagner.

The top combo guard in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports, committed to Arkansas last Sunday after entering the college basketball transfer portal in mid-April. He becomes the eighth member of the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster, which is decidedly top-heavy. Calipari still has to add depth, so which additional players can he add from the portal or land as Arkansas basketball recruits? If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Last year's Arkansas team returned 36.3% of its scoring from the 2022-23 roster, which is a high rate in this age of the transfer portal. But this year's Arkansas Razorbacks squad returns .0003% of its scoring, thanks to the lone holdover, Lawson Blake, scoring just one point a year ago. Thus, Calipari has a complete roster overhaul to make as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team will have no continuity. Double-digit scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle have respectively transferred to Texas and Gonzaga as part of the mass exodus from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' average age of 22.7 last season was the second-oldest in Division I, when weighted by minutes. The team is losing nine seniors, and even those who lowered the average age have since departed. Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, who were Class of 2023 freshmen and top-10 national prospects at their respective positions, have since committed to other programs. So while Calipari has done a nice job in adding highly-ranked incoming recruits and transfers, he still just has a seven-man squad so there's lots of work to be done. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

The Razorbacks will have an entirely new roster in 2024-25, with a mix of former UK Wildcats, transfers from other programs and incoming freshmen. Wagner highlights the first group as he was an SEC All-Freshman last year while averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists. He played out of position at times last year in Lexington, Ky., but as the former No. 6 overall prospect in his class, he's as talented as any player to ever suit up for the Razorbacks. He'll also have an experienced backcourt mate in former FAU star Johnell Davis, who will be in his fifth season, and Davis was the AAC Co-Player of the Year last year while averaging 18.2 points.

New faces to Arkansas basketball, and all of college basketball, include incoming freshmen Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond. All three flipped their commitments from Kentucky to Arkansas, and all three are five-star prospects. Fland is a combo guard from New York who is the No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. Meanwhile, Knox and Richmond give Calipari a pair of 6-foot-6 wings who rank seventh and eighth, respectively, amongst all small forwards in the class. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

