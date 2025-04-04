Arkansas basketball sent shockwaves last year when they hired legendary head coach John Calipari away from Kentucky. In the program's first season under Calipari, the Razorbacks went 22-14 during the regular season in a brutally difficult SEC, enough to earn a No. 10 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. From there, the Hawgs pulled off two upsets, beating Kansas and St. Johns to advance to the program's 15th Sweet 16. Arkansas lost to Texas Tech 85-83 in overtime, but a new standard was set for Arkansas basketball going forward under Calipari.

Calipari and his staff built the initial Arkansas basketball roster almost entirely through the Transfer Portal. This year, Arkansas has already signed the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, and now the Razorbacks are using the Portal to put the finishing touches on next season's Arkansas basketball lineup.

Arkansas basketball roster news

While the program won't see the mass exodus it saw last offseason, the Razorbacks are losing several players from the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. There are currently three Arkansas players who haven't exhausted their eligibility in the Portal. The most notable departure is sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic.

The 7-foot-2 forward from Croatia was a highly regarded recruit, who began his college career under Calipari at Kentucky. He transferred to Arkansas last offseason, and averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his lone season in Fayetteville. Ivisic joins former teammates Melo Sanchez and Casmir Chavis in the transfer portal. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

