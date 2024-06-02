The Arkansas Razorbacks shook up the college basketball world when they hired John Calipari away from Kentucky following the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Calipari has since pillaged the Wildcats' roster and 2024 recruiting class, compiling the No. 3 overall recruiting class and No. 1 ranked transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Razorbacks' most recent addition from Kentucky is combo guard D.J. Wagner, who entered the Spring Transfer Portal following one season in Lexington and will join the Arkansas basketball roster.

Wagner averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game as a freshman at Kentucky. He joins small forward Adou Thiero and center Zvonimir Ivisic as former Kentucky players to transfer to Arkansas. Calipari now has eight scholarship players in his initial Arkansas basketball roster and continues to be in contact with other players for further Arkansas basketball recruiting. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally.



Arkansas basketball roster departures

Last year's Arkansas team returned 36.3% of its scoring from the 2022-23 roster, which is a high rate in this age of the transfer portal. But this year's Arkansas Razorbacks squad returns .0003% of its scoring, thanks to the lone holdover, Lawson Blake, scoring just one point a year ago. Thus, Calipari has a complete roster overhaul to make as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team will have no continuity. Double-digit scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle have respectively transferred to Texas and Gonzaga as part of the mass exodus from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' average age of 22.7 last season was the second-oldest in Division I, when weighted by minutes. The team is losing nine seniors, and even those who lowered the average age have since departed. Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, who were Class of 2023 freshmen and top-10 national prospects at their respective positions, have since committed to other programs. So while Calipari has done a nice job in adding highly-ranked incoming recruits and transfers, he still just has a seven-man squad so there's lots of work to be done.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

D.J. Wagner and former FAU guard Johnell Davis give Arkansas the makings of an elite starting backcourt. Wagner is long and athletic and has the ability to play point guard. He is already one of the best defensive guards in the SEC and should only get better on that end of the court. His flashed signs of brilliance on the offensive end, but needs more time to develop into a true lead guard.

Davis was ranked as the No. 3 transfer prospect when the portal opened in the spring, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard was a key part of FAU's run to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and opted to transfer after Dusty May was hired at Michigan. Davis brings a wealth of experience to Fayetteville and is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates





