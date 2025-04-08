Arkansas basketball made a major move by poaching John Calipari from the Kentucky Wildcats last offseason. An up-and-down season ended on a major positive with Calipari leading the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16. Now, Calipari will turn his attention to the college basketball transfer portal to try to take Arkansas to the next level. Who are the top Arkansas basketball transfer targets and what are the biggest needs this offseason? Calipari has already signed a pair of top-five recruits in the Class of 2025 expected to make an immediate impact on the Arkansas basketball roster, but adding experience is also a high priority. If you love the Razorbacks, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Phog.net, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Arkansas basketball roster news

There are over 1,000 players who have entered the college basketball transfer portal already this offseason and that includes Arkansas guard Casmir Chavis. The point guard from Minneapolis was originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and chose the Razorbacks over offers from Washington, Arizona State and Georgia. However, he only played in one game this season and entered the portal on April 1.

That will free up a valuable roster spot for Calipari and he's already targeting some heavy hitters to fill it. Former UAB forward and two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg has already been contacted by Calipari's staff (though he's also dipping his toe in the 2025 NBA Draft pool). Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson, an Arkansas native, also had a Zoom meeting with staff after averaging 20.5 points per game last season. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

