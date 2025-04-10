One year after going through a complete roster overhaul, Arkansas basketball program is projected to enter the 2025-26 season with several key pieces already in place. Last offseason, Arkansas lured John Calipari away from Kentucky, and due to the timing of his hire, the 2024-25 team was built almost entirely through the transfer portal. Calipari's inaugural team in Fayetteville made a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16, and came close to punching its ticket to the Elite 8. As the program heads into year two under Calipari, expectations are even higher for the Arkansas basketball roster.

Calipari has already signed the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. He is also likely going to have former top prospects D.J. Wagner and Karter Knox for another season. The Arkansas basketball lineup still has holes to fill, and will be active in the transfer portal, which is open until April 22.

Arkansas basketball roster news

Arkansas has seen three players enter the Transfer Portal following its loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, including 7-foot-2 forward forward Zvonimir Ivisic, who is headed to Illinois to play with his brother. Leading scorers Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland have both declared for the NBA Draft after one season in Fayetteville and both could be lottery picks.

Another notable departure is guard Johnell Davis, who was one of the team's top players during its run to the Sweet 16. Davis was one of the most coveted players in the Transfer Portal last spring, and has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

