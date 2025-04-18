John Calipari shocked college basketball when he left the Kentucky Wildcats for the Arkansas Razorbacks last offseason. When he arrived in Fayetteville, he had no scholarship players left on the Arkansas basketball roster and had to build a new lineup from scratch. He raided the coffers at Kentucky of former players and commitments and wound up leading the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in his first season at Arkansas, something he hadn't done since 2019 at Kentucky.

Arkansas basketball roster news

Calipari is expecting Billy Richmond, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Jaden Karuletwa back from last year's roster and is also welcoming in freshmen Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Sealy and Karim Rtail. Acuff and Thomas are both five-star prospects while Sealy is a four-star recruit and Rtail is a late-blooming international from Lithuania.

Coach Cal also added a couple of big men in the transfer portal, with centers Malique Ewin (Florida State) and Nick Pringle (South Carolina) both committing during the spring window. Both players committed to the Razorbacks on Tuesday but Arkansas doesn't appear to be done just yet. Calipari is also in touch with Arizona State guard Adam Miller and High Point forward Kimani Hamilton among others. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

