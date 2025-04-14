The Arkansas Razorbacks had an up-and-down first season under head coach John Calipari, but they ended on a high note with a trip to the Sweet 16. Calipari heavily used the college basketball transfer portal to build his first Arkansas basketball roster, and the portal will play a key role again this offseason. The Razorbacks have lost several players to the NBA Draft and another to the transfer portal, leaving holes in the Arkansas basketball lineup. They are also losing a pair of important seniors, so Calipari is evaluating potential replacements from the portal.

Arkansas basketball roster news

Arkansas has seen Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero declare for the NBA Draft, while Zvonimir Ivisic transferred to Illinois. There still has not been an official announcement from any of the four potential returners, which are Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner. Those four decisions will play a significant role in how Arkansas approaches the transfer portal.

However, the Razorbacks are trying to secure their first splash out of the transfer portal regardless, and Florida State's Malique Ewin is a confirmed target. Ewin released his final list of five schools last Thursday, including Arkansas alongside Auburn, Kansas, Mississippi State and Virginia. The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Seminoles, so he would be a huge addition for Calipari's staff.

