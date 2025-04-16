Throughout his legendary coaching career, John Calipari has earned the reputation as one of the top recruiters in the history of college basketball. Calipari used his stellar recruiting ability to turn UMass and Memphis into national powerhouses, and he resurrected the Kentucky Wildcats, one of the sport's traditional blue blood programs. The 66-year-old coach has already made his presence felt on the Arkansas basketball recruiting trail in his brief time as the head coach of the Razorbacks. In Calipari's first full season on the job, the Razorbacks signed the No. 6 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Arkansas basketball recruiting class features three players: two five star prospects, and one four-star. Calipari and his staff have now turned their focus towards putting the finishing touches on the Arkansas basketball roster through the transfer portal. If you love the Razorbacks, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com. are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball roster and Transfer Portal news. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally.

And right now, HawgSports.com is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at HawgSports.com already has news out on who is coming and going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports.com now to see the latest updates.

Arkansas basketball roster news

Last offseason, Arkansas went through a complete roster overhaul after Calipari was hired away from Kentucky. That wasn't the case this offseason, but the Hawgs still have several key players to replace. Standouts Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero both declared for the NBA Draft, while guard Johnell Davis has no remaining college eligibility. Sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 forward from Croatia, transferred to Illinois to play with his brother Tomislav. Ivisic averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his lone season in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has three players signed in its 2025 recruiting class, led by five-star prospects Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Acuff is the No. 1 ranked point guard and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 class, while Thomas is the No. 2 combo guard and No. 12 overall prospect. They are joined by Isaiah Sealy, a local four-star combo guard from Springdale, Arkansas. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the HawgSports.com staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at HawgSports.com.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari? Go to HawgSports.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who have deep-rooted ties inside the Arkansas program, and find out.

And remember, HawgSports.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to HawgSports.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.