The Arkansas Razorbacks recently completed the program's first season under head coach John Calipari, and in the process they reestablished themselves as a college basketball power. The Razorbacks had an inconsistent regular season, going 22-14 overall and 8-10 in the SEC, which earned them a No. 10 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. Calipari's team pulled off a pair of upsets in the first two rounds, beating Kansas and St. John's to advance to the Sweet 16. The Hawgs came up just short of a trip to the Elite Eight, blowing a double-digit lead and losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Calipari and his staff have now turned their attention to rebuilding the Arkansas basketball roster during the offseason.

The college basketball transfer portal is officially open through Tuesday, April 22. In 2024 Arkansas landed the No. 1 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Razorbacks won't be as active in the portal this offseason, but have still been in contact with several of the top players available. Which Arkansas basketball transfers are Calipari and the coaching staff targeting? If you love the Razorbacks, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Phog.net, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com. are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball roster and Transfer Portal news. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally.

And right now, HawgSports.com is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at HawgSports.com already has news out on who is coming and going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports.com now to see the latest updates.

Arkansas basketball roster news

While the program won't have to go through a complete roster overhaul like it did last offseason, the Razorbacks are losing several players from the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. There are currently three Arkansas players in the Portal. The most notable departure is sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic. The 7-foot-2 forward from Croatia was a highly regarded recruit, who began his college career under Calipari at Kentucky.

He transferred to Arkansas last offseason, and averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his lone season in Fayetteville. Ivisic has announced he will transfer to Illinois to play with his brother Tomislav. Calipari will also have to replace the production of guard Johnell Davis, who is graduating after spending one season with the Hawgs. Get the latest Arkansas basketball roster news at HawgSports.com.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the HawgSports.com staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at HawgSports.com.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari? Go to HawgSports.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who have deep-rooted ties inside the Arkansas program, and find out.

And remember, HawgSports.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to HawgSports.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.